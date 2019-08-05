Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

India, All India

Bill to scrap Article 35A on Cabinet’s agenda today

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 1:42 am IST

Under Article 35A, no “outsider” can own property in J&K, get a state job, establish a business or settle down in that state.

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in J&K. (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in J&K. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet is likely to clear a bill to scrap Article 35A from the Constitution. Top sources said the Cabinet will meet at 9.30 am on Monday morning at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to take a decision to this effect.

This proposed move comes in the backdrop of heavy troop deployments in Jammu and Kashmir and an advisory issued by the state administration to curtail the Amaranth Yatra, which led to a lot of uncertainty in the state for the past few days.

The BJP has long opposed the contentious Article 35A and in its manifesto for the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha polls had promised to remove it.

If the Union Cabinet clears the bill on Monday, there could be major political and social repercussions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under Article 35A, no “outsider” can own property in J&K, get a state job, establish a business or settle down in that state. It allows the J&K legislature to define who are permanent residents of the state. Article 35A was inserted through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 1954, which was issued by President Rajendra Prasad under Article 370, on the advice of the Jawaharlal Nehru-led Union Cabinet. When the J&K constitution was adopted in 1956, it defined a permanent resident as someone who was a state subject on May 14, 1954, or who has been a resident of the state for 10 years, and had lawfully acquired immovable property.

Under this clause, therefore, no outsider can own property in J&K or get a state government job.

Also on Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in J&K. The hour-long meeting was attended by national security adviser Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and several other top officials, including the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is learnt to have been discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge after the deployment of additional security forces in the state last week. The administration of J&K, now under President’s Rule, has ordered the curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing the terror threat. Outstation students, studying in Srinagar’s NIT, were also asked to leave the campus and go home and not return till further orders.

Tags: article 35a, narendra modi, amit shah

Latest From India

A security person stands guard as students board a special train arranged to take them back to Hyderabad at Jammu Tawi railway station on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Chaos on rise in Kashmir Valley: Students, players flee

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Gandhi’s lesson for the Congress: How he took the party to masses

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

Ex-CMs Mehbooba, Omar not to be allowed to move out of house, say officials

he meeting was also attended Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (NC), Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and M Y Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir based political parties to fight abrogation of state's special status

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham