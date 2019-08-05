Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Army tells Pakistan: Raise white flag, take bodies

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 2:30 am IST

Indian Army gives option to Pakistan to retrieve bodies; Islamabad yet to respond.

Bodies of atleast four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists is seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts. (Representational Image)
  Bodies of atleast four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists is seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts. (Representational Image)

Srinagar/New Delhi: The Army on Sunday said that it has asked Pakistan to take over the bodies of the members of its Border Action Team (BAT) who were shot dead in Keran sector of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district after they attempted to attack Indian forward posts.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the bodies for last rites. “The offer was made yesterday (Saturday) evening itself. The Indian Army asked them (Pakistan Army) to retrieve the dead bodies of their personnel in Keran sector for last rites,” he said adding “Pakistani Army is yet to respond”.

Bodies of atleast four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists is seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts.

The bodies are lying in open and attempts to recover bodies are being continuously interfered by Pak troops deployed in the area.

The Army had earlier on Saturday said that it foiled Pakistan BAT’s attempt to attack one of its forwards posts in Keran sector by killing five to seven Pakistani soldiers and militants.

BAT teams include commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists and have been conducting cross-border operations and raids across the LoC. Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) forms the core of BAT.

“While we await Pakistan’s response, it is unlikely that Pakistan will accept the humanitarian offer aimed to facilitate the last rites of the dead, some of them who may be SSG personnel. Dubious behaviour and deniability are Pak Army’s DNA,” said sources.

In Kargil war too, Pakistan disowned many its fallen soldiers and refused to take their bodies despite Indian Army offering them to take back the remains of its soldiers.

“Bodies lying in difficult area in Keran sector would surely have tell-tale signs of Pakistan’s complicity to the state-sponsored terrorism. It would have Pak weapons, Pak GPS, Pak communication trails, Pak ammunition and Pak food among others,” added sources.

Tags: border action team, pakistan army, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

JD-U to fight Jharkhand polls alone

Various DD channels have also been able to lead in channel ratings across several time ranges.

Two new programmes to help revamp DD flagship channel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

CWC to meet on August 10 to pick Rahul’s successor

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)

Imran, via tweets, tries to play J&K mischief again

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham