Amid J&K turmoil, Union Cabinet to meet at PM Modi's residence today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 8:32 am IST

This meeting comes hours after Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

 Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at 09:30 am.

This meeting comes hours after the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

The news of their house arrest came into light when Omar Abdullah hinted about the move on social media. He tweeted: “I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

Many political leaders, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, came out in his support.

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday.

