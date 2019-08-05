Amid J&K turmoil, Union Cabinet to meet at PM Modi's residence today

This meeting comes hours after Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet will meet at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at 09:30 am.

This meeting comes hours after the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

The news of their house arrest came into light when Omar Abdullah hinted about the move on social media. He tweeted: “I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us 🙏🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Many political leaders, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, came out in his support.

