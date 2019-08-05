Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

ACB notice to Mehbooba Mufti over J&K Bank appointments

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 7:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 7:45 am IST

Mufti also accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the state.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to explain her position before it with regard to appointments in J&K Bank.

“During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019, police station ACKB dated 08-06-2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on references and recommendations of few ministers,” a letter written to Ms Mufti by the SSP of the ACB reads.

It adds, “It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank.”

Reacting to it, the former chief minister tweeted, “Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work.”

Separately, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rasheed for questioning in Delhi. Former IAS officer and J&K Peoples’ Movement leader Shah Faesal in a statement said that NIA’s move is “a deliberate attempt to intimidate the mainstream leadership in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Ms Mufti also accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the state. She said, “They (Centre) did whatever they had to with separatists. Now, they are using many tactics against mainstream political parties”. She added, “When they got a hint of an all party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh (for questioning by the ED in cricket association scam).”

Tags: mehbooba mufti, anti-corruption bureau
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and leaders of other mainstream parties at an all party meeting in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

J&K leaders hold all party meet

Sengar, nine others and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: CBI likely to conduct lie-detection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Modi to kick off poll campaign in Haryana Sept 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Work to win trust of all: Modi to BJP legislators

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

2

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

3

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

4

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

5

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham