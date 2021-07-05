Monday, Jul 05, 2021 | Last Update : 03:48 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Jul 2021  Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing
India, All India

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Jul 5, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2021, 3:34 pm IST

Swamy, 84, had tested positive for coronavirus at a private hospital last month and was subsequently shifted to the ICU

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)
 Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, passed away on Monday at 1:30 pm at the Holy Family Hospital here.

His health condition was critical for the last one month, his lawyer Mihir Desai said on Monday. Till late Sunday night, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest was on ventilator support, the senior counsel told PTI.

 

Swamy, 84, had tested positive for coronavirus at a private hospital last month and was subsequently shifted to the ICU.

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital here, following a court order on May 28. The cost of his treatment at the private hospital is being borne by his associates and friends.

On Saturday, advocate Desai told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that Swamy's health was critical and that he was still in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The bench had then adjourned the hearing on Swamy's medical bail plea to Tuesday and extended his stay at the hospital till then.

 

Last week, Swamy also filed a fresh plea in the HC, challenging section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), that imposes stringent bars on the grant of bail to an accused charged under the Act.

On Monday, Desai said he will not be moving the HC for any urgent hearing on either the bail plea or the fresh plea challenging provisions of the UAPA.

"I don't have any morning updates on his (Swamy's) health. But, till late last night, he was on ventilator support," Desai said.

"So, the priority now is his medical treatment. Even if he is acquitted by the court tomorrow, what can happen? His health condition is such that he will continue being in the hospital," he said.

 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging serious health condition of the imprisoned activist.

In the notice sent through the state's chief secretary, the NHRC called upon him to ensure every possible effort is made to provide proper medical care and treatment to Swamy as part of life-saving measure and protection of his basic human rights.

The commission also called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint, and the treatment record of the activist.

In May this year, Swamy told a vacation bench of the high court via video-conferencing that his health had consistently declined at the Taloja prison. He had urged the HC to release him on interim bail at that time and said if things continued the way they were, he "would die soon".

 

Tags: stan swamy, stan swamy health, elgaar parishad case, bhima koregaon case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham