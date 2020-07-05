Lack of coordination within Maharashtra government over COVID-19: Fadnavis

Fadnavis also reviewed the situation during a meeting at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC

MUMBAI: Former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that there is lack of coordination among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also called for coordinated efforts and single-command decision-making while facing the pandemic.

Fadnavis also reviewed the situation during a meeting at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on contact tracing, help desk and availability of ambulances. “I have been saying this right from day one that coordination is not visible in the Aghadi. There is a lack of coordination among the ministers and also between the Cabinet and the chief minister. In such a situation like this, coordinated efforts and a single command system needs to be developed,” Fadnavis told reporters in Navi Mumbai after the meeting.

He made the remarks while replying to queries from journalists about Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde allegedly being in the dark about the transfers of some municipal commissioners in the district. The senior BJP leader was also asked about a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar that took place on Friday.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had formed the MVA last year after the Assembly election. The Sena had snapped ties with the BJP over power sharing in the government, including the chief minister’s post.

The former chief minister further said a decision like extending lockdown should be “broadly thought about”. “I am not of the view that there should be no lockdown. But we are in unlock now, we can think of partial lockdown in a certain area. We can think of lockdown on a bigger scale if the situation really goes out of hand. We need to do alternative thinking and consider collective wisdom,” he added.