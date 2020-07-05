India's covid total touches 6.73 lakh after 24,850 record cases in a day

This is the third consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 20,000 in the country

New Delhi: With 24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, India's COVID-19 caseload soared to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the third consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 20,000 in the country.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 60.77 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.