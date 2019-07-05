Veteran political leader Vaiko convicted for sedition charges

Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST
More details awaited.
Chennai: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has been sentenced to a one year jail term and fined Rs 10,000 by a Chennai Court in a 2009 seditious speech case.
