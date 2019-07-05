Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, All India

SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai runway pulled out after days

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 9:53 am IST

The Runway End Surface Area (RESA) is an extended area at the end of the runway to limit an aircraft in eventuality a runway over shoots.

The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grass area after skidding off on arrival at the airport here Monday late night, has been pulled back to the runway Thursday, paving the way for full-fledged operations at the aerodrome, officials said. (Photo: ANI)
 The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grass area after skidding off on arrival at the airport here Monday late night, has been pulled back to the runway Thursday, paving the way for full-fledged operations at the aerodrome, officials said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grass area after skidding off on arrival at the airport here Monday late night, has been pulled back to the runway Thursday, paving the way for full-fledged operations at the aerodrome, officials said.

The country’s second busiest airport has been carrying out flight operations from the secondary runway, which has a capacity to handle only up to 35 aircraft movement per hour as against upto 48 of the main runway. A team of Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) had been carrying out the aircraft recovery work at the Mumbai airport since Tuesday afternoon. “The disabled SpiceJet aircraft which was stuck in Runway 09/27 RESA has been pulled out on runway surface at 11.10 PM,” a Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said Friday.

The Runway End Surface Area (RESA) is an extended area at the end of the runway to limit an aircraft in the eventuality a runway over shoots.

The spokesperson, however, did not share other details such as timeline for resumption of operations from the main runway.

A city-bound SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport Monday night after landing amid heavy rains, blocking it for traffic.

Tags: spicejet, boeing 737 aircraft, mumbai, airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

MDMK Secretary-General Vaiko (Photo: File)

Veteran political leader Vaiko convicted for sedition charges

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: File)

Death toll rises to 140 in Encephalitis in Muzaffarpur

Police stated that a dispute over the land has been going on for the last four years between Swamy's father and another person Sangareddy. (Photo: Screengrab)

Telangana: Father of army personnel, who posted video on land grabbing, missing

According to the election officials, three MLAs will not be able to cast their votes in the bypolls as they were disqualified for various reasons in the recent past. (Photo: ANI)

Bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats underway in Gujarat; BJP fields EAM Jaishankar

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Maps' new 'Stay Safer' feature lets you alert contacts, share live location

2

Forget Apple Watch 4! This watch comes with groundbreaking technology

3

Apple iPhone 11 game-changing feature revealed

4

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

5

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham