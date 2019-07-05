Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

Show sensitivity over disability pension tax: 1971 war hero

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 5:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 5:20 am IST

Retired Maj. Gen. says soldiers require care and compassion, not disdain.

Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo
 Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo

New Delhi: Bangladesh war hero Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo (Retd), whose name was mentioned by the Army to defend the tax on the disability pension, has asked government to show sensitivity to those who are suffering from medical conditions and not make statements that are “stigmatic to persons with disabilities”.

“What our soldiers suffering from any disability require is care and compassion, not disdain,” he said in a letter to Army headquarters.

Maj. Gen. Cardozo, a war hero of 1971 Bangladesh war, had amputated his own leg with his khukri after stepping on a land mine to keep gangrene from setting in. He continued to serve in the Army even after that.

“Though the tweets (by Army) referred to my war injury and my commitment to the organisation despite my disability, the same was apparently used to show other disabled personnel, that is, those who are suffering from non-combat disabilities, medical conditions and ailments, in an unpleasant light,” he displayed said in the letter. He said that the tweets also lack proper understanding of the issue.

“The disabilities that have been pointed as ‘lifestyle diseases’ in your tweets are fully covered under the rules for disability pension for the defence services and Central Armed Police Forces since the same are affected by service conditions such as frequent movement, exposure to operations, inability to cater to domestic requirements, lack of sleep, etc.,” said Maj. Gen.  Cardozo.

He said that same are also duly recognised in all armed forces around the globe.

“The only lifestyle that a soldier knows of is military lifestyle and we cannot wash off our hands of soldiers who incur disabilities during the course of their service,” he added.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday posted a letter on the Twitter “as response of the armed forces on the issue of taxability of disability pension”.

The note, which was also tweeted later by the Army, said that tax exemption provision had over the years led to rise in personnel seeking disability even for lifestyle diseases.

The note talked about “unscrupulous personnel”, who have gained from disability benefits provided by the government to disabled soldiers.

Last week, the finance ministry in a circular had said that disability pension of only those Army personnel will be tax-free who had to leave service due to disability suffered while doing their duty.

However, disability pension will not be tax-free for those Army personnel who retired from their services on superannuation, according to the circular. This had resulted in a series of protests from many Army veterans.

Tags: indian army, ian cardozo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders at a grand alliance meeting in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar: Differences simmering in RJD-led grand alliance

The BJP, which has claimed a membership of 11 crore now, has set a target to increase its members by at least 20 per cent. (Photo: File)

BJP goes green for member drive, to plant 50 lakh saplings

Social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

16 crore Indians consume alcohol: Government

Ulfa Chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo: PTI/File)

6 convicted for 2004 Dhemaji blast, Ulfa chief goes scot-free

MOST POPULAR

1

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

2

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

3

5G: A health hazard?

4

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

5

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham