Budget 2019: What is getting more expensive, what's cheaper?

A large number of imported items like books, plastic items and imported auto parts are set to be costlier.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.
Here's a list of items that are set to get more expensive and cheaper once the budget comes into effect.
|Product
|Cheaper/Costlier
|Alarm Clocks
|Costlier
|Ball screws
|Cheaper
|Beauty, Makeup products
|Costlier
|Bidi
|Costlier
|Bricks, tiles
|Cheaper
|Candles
|Costlier
|Cars
|Costlier
|Cashew
|Cheaper
|Cell phone parts
|Costlier
|Chromite
|Cheaper
|Cigarette
|Costlier
|Cigarette lighter
|Costlier
|CNG machine tools
|Cheaper
|Coconut oil
|Costlier
|Cranberry juice
|Costlier
|Cut, polished coloured gemstones
|Costlier
|Dental hygiene products
|Costlier
|Diamonds
|Costlier
|Diesel
|Costlier
|Fishing rods, hooks
|Costlier
|Footwear
|Costlier
|Furniture
|Costlier
|Gold
|Costlier
|Ground nut oil
|Costlier
|Imitation jewellery
|Costlier
|Kites
|Costlier
|Lamps, lighting fitting, illuminated signs
|Costlier
|LCD/LED/OLED
|Costlier
|Manicure, pedicure preparations
|Costlier
|Mattress, bedding
|Costlier
|Medical care
|Cheaper
|Mobile
|Costlier
|Motor vehicle accessories
|Costlier
|Motorcycles
|Costlier
|Olive oil
|Costlier
|Orange juice
|Costlier
|Pan Masala
|Costlier
|Perfume
|Costlier
|Petrol
|Costlier
|Pocket watches
|Costlier
|Refined vegetable oil(edible)
|Costlier
|Saffola oil
|Costlier
|Shaving products
|Costlier
|Silk fabrics
|Costlier
|Silver
|Costlier
|Smart watches/wearable deivces
|Costlier
|Solar tempered glass
|Cheaper
|Sports equipment
|Costlier
|Stop watches
|Costlier
|Sunglasses
|Costlier
|Sunscreen, suntan
|Costlier
|Toilet waters
|Costlier
|Toothpaste
|Costlier
|Toys
|Costlier
|Truck, bus radial tyres
|Costlier
|TV sets
|Costlier
|Vegetable juices
|Costlier
|Video games
|Costlier
|Wrist watches
|Costlier