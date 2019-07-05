12 pilots grounded over mishaps

Another Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30.

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded one dozen pilots and served show-cause notices on them after six recent cases of aircraft veering off runway or taxiway.

The aviation regulator said on Wednesday that “punitive action has been initiated against 12 erring personnel for non-compliance” of its instructions with regard to safety aspects of flying during the monsoon season.

According to sources, pilots from SpiceJet (3 incidents), Air India Express (2 incidents) and GoAir (1incident) have been involved in such incidents in the recent days.

“DGCA has a robust system in place for safety oversight, and is committed to ensure safe and efficient air transportation in India. In view of the recent incidents of runway excursions/tail strikes at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Mangalore and Surat Airports, DGCA issued advisory circular to all the airlines re-emphasising the safety aspects of flying during monsoon season. In continuation of its safety first policy, DGCA has started special audit of all scheduled airlines and aerodromes in monsoon affected areas,” the DGCA said.

It added that the audit lays emphasis on pilot license currency training especially monsoon and adverse weather training, flight schedules of crew to address fatigue.

“In the area of aerodromes, runway conditions, runway lights and markings, navigation facilities and water drainage capacity are being checked. Friction test report of Mumbai runway 09-27 have been received and found satisfactory. Mumbai runway 14-32 friction test is currently underway in wet runway conditions. Punitive action has been initiated against 12 erring personnel for non-compliance,” the DGCA added.

The action come even as the main runway at Mumbai airport remained shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing amidst heavy rains on Monday night and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.

On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport. On July 2, another SpiceJet plane veered off its path on the runway while landing at Kolkata airport, damaging four lights. On the same day, an Air India Express flight coming from Dammam had a tail strike while landing at Calicut airport. Another Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30. On the same day, a GoAir flight had a tail strike while landing at Ranchi airport.