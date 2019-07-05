Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:04 AM IST

India, All India

12 pilots grounded over mishaps

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 3:18 am IST

Another Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded one dozen pilots and served show-cause notices on them after six recent cases of aircraft veering off runway or taxiway. (Photo: PTI)
 Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded one dozen pilots and served show-cause notices on them after six recent cases of aircraft veering off runway or taxiway. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded one dozen pilots and served show-cause notices on them after six recent cases of aircraft veering off runway or taxiway.

The aviation regulator said on Wednesday that “punitive action has been initiated against 12 erring personnel for non-compliance” of its instructions with regard to safety aspects of flying during the monsoon season.

According to sources, pilots from SpiceJet (3 incidents), Air India Express (2 incidents) and GoAir (1incident) have been involved in such incidents in the recent days.

“DGCA has a robust system in place for safety oversight, and is committed to ensure safe and efficient air transportation in India. In view of the recent incidents of runway excursions/tail strikes at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Mangalore and Surat Airports, DGCA issued advisory circular to all the airlines re-emphasising the safety aspects of flying during monsoon season. In continuation of its safety first policy, DGCA has started special audit of all scheduled airlines and aerodromes in monsoon affected areas,” the DGCA said.

It added that the audit lays emphasis on pilot license currency training especially monsoon and adverse weather training, flight schedules of crew to address fatigue.

“In the area of aerodromes, runway conditions, runway lights and markings, navigation facilities and water drainage capacity are being checked. Friction test report of Mumbai runway 09-27 have been received and found satisfactory. Mumbai runway 14-32 friction test is currently underway in wet runway conditions. Punitive action has been initiated against 12 erring personnel for non-compliance,” the DGCA added.

The action come even as the main runway at Mumbai airport remained shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing amidst heavy rains on Monday night and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.

On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport. On July 2, another SpiceJet plane veered off its path on the runway while landing at Kolkata airport, damaging four lights. On the same day, an Air India Express flight coming from Dammam had a tail strike while landing at Calicut airport.  Another Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30. On the same day, a GoAir flight had a tail strike while landing at Ranchi airport.

Tags: directorate general of civil aviation, air india express

Latest From India

Social justice and empowerment minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

16 crore Indians consume alcohol: Government

Ulfa Chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo: PTI/File)

6 convicted for 2004 Dhemaji blast, Ulfa chief goes scot-free

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav

ICJ’s Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict on July 17

Udhayanidhi (Image: File)

Stalin son to head DMK youth wing

MOST POPULAR

1

Natives show dissatisfaction as security gets stringent for Amarnath Yatra

2

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

3

5G: A health hazard?

4

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

5

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham