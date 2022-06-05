Sunday, Jun 05, 2022 | Last Update : 08:32 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Jun 2022  J&K high court seeks action against ‘unauthorised’ news portals
India, All India

J&K high court seeks action against ‘unauthorised’ news portals

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 5, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2022, 7:46 am IST

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice D. S. Thakur on Saturday closed a PIL regarding this

The court asked the petitioner to approach the concerned authority with a detailed representation giving suggestions therein for stopping the mushrooming of news portals on social media. (Twitter)
 The court asked the petitioner to approach the concerned authority with a detailed representation giving suggestions therein for stopping the mushrooming of news portals on social media. (Twitter)

Srinagar: The High Court OF Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has asked the Union Territory administration to take appropriate action expeditiously on the mushrooming of unauthorised new portals.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice D. S. Thakur on Saturday closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which drew its attention towards the mushrooming of news portals on social media without following the procedure governing the field and directed the J&K’s Principal Secretary (Information Department) to take appropriate action expeditiously on the issue.

 

The court asked the petitioner to approach the concerned authority with a detailed representation giving suggestions therein for stopping the mushrooming of news portals on social media. “In the event, the petitioner so submits the representation and the suggestions, the Government and the Principal Secretary, Information Department would be free to consider the same and take an appropriate action most expeditiously as may be permissible in law,” the court said in its order.

The PIL had alleged that unauthorised news agencies on social media and the news portals circulate fake news and while naming half a dozen of these said that they are “operating freely without any registration or license from any authority” nor are they under supervision and control of any authority whatsoever.

 

“There are multiple news agencies and WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube news channels and other electronic news agencies operating in both the regions-Jammu and Kashmir valley-which are actively engaged in the transmission of various types of news bulletins and reports. In the absence of any permission having been granted by the competent authority for running a news portal it is sufficient to infer that there is no proper, legal and regulatory mechanism in place at present with the result a state of confusion prevails on the subject as to the genuineness of any news transmitted by such channels and portals.” The PIL said.

It added, “The Facebook and WhatsApp journalists have now moved a step ahead by blackmailing the government as well as private officials, civil contractors, etc. on a daily basis”. The petitioner had further submitted that it is obligatory upon the respondent-authorities to scrutinize the credentials and antecedents of every person holding any direct or indirect position in any media house, media channel and/or social media group and identify the government employees so that they are made to choose either their employment in the government or in the media house.”

 

Tags: jammu and kashmir high court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Citizens are now encouraged to desist from using thin plastic carry bags provided by street vendors, local shopkeepers, vegetable sellers etc. and use alternative options. (Representational image: PTI file)

Government asks states to phase out single use plastics

olice conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)

Kanpur violence: 3 FIRs registered, 500 booked as cops stay alert

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. (Twitter)

'US minority report biased, ill-informed'

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

EAM Jaishankar defends oil imports from Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham