India witnesses sharp decline in daily Covid cases with 1,20,529 new infections today

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2021
Updated : Jun 5, 2021, 11:21 am IST

The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days

A nurse prepares for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI)
  A nurse prepares for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's daily new COVD-19 cases reported a sharp decline on Saturday as the country recorded 11,835 less cases as compared to Friday.

Down from yesterday's 1,32,364 cases, India today reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

 

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The daily positivity rate stands further dips to 5.78 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for 12 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 6.89 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 23 successive days, as India witnessed 1,97,894 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,67,95,549 and the recovery rate stands at 93.38 per cent.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 36,11,74,142 samples tested up to June 4, of which 20,84,421 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,78,60,317 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

