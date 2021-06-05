Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Jun 2021  COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday
India, All India

COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2021, 12:14 pm IST

The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in districts

People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)
  People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has announced a five level unlock plan beginning Monday, which will be based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state.

The state government on Friday issued a five-level restriction plan to reopen the state, which is under a lockdown induced by the devastating second COVID-19 wave over the last few weeks.

 

The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts. According to the guidelines, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department.

Level 1 has the least restrictions while Level 5 will have the most.

In Level 1, restrictions will be placed in areas with a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, and where less than 25 per cent oxygen beds are occupied. Shops selling both essential and non-essential items, and malls and theatres, restaurants and public places for outdoor activities will be open.

Private and government offices, funerals, marriages, gyms and salons will also be allowed to function regularly. Locals trains will function regularly.

 

Level 2 restrictions will be followed where positivity rate is below 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is between 25 to 40 per cent. In this, restrictions will be as level 1, but with 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, gyms, marriages and restaurants. Use of local trains will be restricted with exemption for medical and essential reasons.

Districts with a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent, or bed occupancy of over 40 per cent will follow Level 3 restrictions.
Stores will only be open till 4 am and malls and theatres will remain closed. Restaurants will only be allowed 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Public places for outdoor activities will only be open from 5am to 9am. All private offices will only be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on working days.

 

Only 50 people will be permitted at marriages, 20 people in funerals. Construction will be permitted but either with only onsite labourers, or they must leave by 4pm.

Level 4 only allows essential shops to open till 4pm and pickup/home delivery for restaurants. Private offices of only 'exempted category' will be allowed, while government offices may allow 25 per cent capacity. Marriages may only have 25 people and funerals 20.

In Level 5 will follow nearly a complete lockdown situation. Essential shops will be open till 4pm, only home delivery for restaurants.
In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 14,152 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths and 20, 852 recoveries. There are currently 1,96,894 active cases.

 

As many as 58,05,565 cases have been reported so far.

Tags: maharashtra unlock, level 1 restrictions, five level unlock

Latest From India

A nurse prepares for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI)

India witnesses sharp decline in daily Covid cases with 1,20,529 new infections today

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Twitter restores blue tick on Vice Prez Naidu's personal account

The DAC also accorded approval of procurement of air defence guns and ammunition for the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 6,000 crores under the Buy and Make (Indian) category. (PTI file)

Rs 43K-crore for ‘Make in India’ submarines

These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO or FRO concerned for extension of their visas. (DC file photo)

Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham