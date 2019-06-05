Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

Robert Vadra questioned for 5 hours by ED

Sources said Mr Vadra arrived at the agency’s office near India Gate around 10.45 am along with his lawyers.

 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Mr Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, for five hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the purchase of an alleged illegal assets abroad.

Sources said Mr Vadra arrived at the agency’s office near India Gate around 10.45 am along with his lawyers. The ED officials confronted Vadra with multiple statements from people reportedly known to him and voluminous paper evidences gathered over time in connection with the money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, they added.

Sources further said that the investigating officer (IO) in the case put across to him at least half-a-dozen statements of his alleged aides, which form a purported “link” between him, absconding arms dealer Mr Sanjay Bhandari, Bhandari’s associates and others.

It is learnt that Mr Vadra either denied or claimed ignorance of having any dealing or connections with Mr Bhandari or others as his statement was recorded by the IO under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).  

“Mr Vadra was also shown a number of e-mails, banking and financial papers that are purportedly linked to him as part of the money laundering probe. Property documents pertaining to at least four alleged illegal assets were presented to Vadra before his statement was recorded”, sources said.

The businessman, prior deposing before the agency, issued a statement on social media saying he was being subjected to “sensation and unnecessary drama”.

He said he was undertaking the questioning exercise before the federal anti-money laundering agency for the 13th time”. Vadra added that “blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct.

“But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on. My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but one’s honest mind cannot,” he said.

