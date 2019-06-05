Prakash Javadekar launches '#SelfiewithSapling' on eve of World Environment Day

Javadekar will plant saplings with cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff on Wednesday as part of the new campaign.

In a photo tweeted by Abhinav Billaiya, an expert with the National Agriculture Market (eNAM), Javadekar was posing beside a sapling with a cellphone in hand, trying to take a selfie. (Photo: Abhinav Billaiya | Twitter)

New Delhi: On the World Environment Day, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched a campaign asking people to take selfie with a sapling.

He also retweeted a video montage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted on the occasion.

माता भूमिः पुत्रोऽहं पृथिव्याः।



Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.



Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

"Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future," PM Modi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar proposed a discussion on air pollution and asked people to give their views on how best they can work to reduce air pollution and prevent runaway rise in temperature due to global warming.

Each World Environment Day is organised around a theme that focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2019, "Beat Air Pollution," is a call to action call to combat this global crisis.