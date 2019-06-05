Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

New minister’s Japan link to boost ties

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 3:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 3:40 am IST

The Japanese foreign minister also indicated that his Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would visit India this year.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Japan on Tuesday said new Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar “has very close ties” with it, with Japanese foreign minister Kono Taro calling up Mr Jaishankar and conveying India has a “huge role and responsibility” towards “the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The Japanese foreign minister also indicated that his Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would visit India this year. While inviting Mr Jaishankar to visit Japan at the earliest, Mr Taro suggested during his phone call that the two countries “hold a “2+2” Ministerial Meeting as soon as possible” which Japan and India have agreed to hold.

The 2+2 meeting refers to a meeting of foreign and defence ministers of both countries. But it is the reference to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region that China will be watching closely.

Japan and China have a maritime dispute and ties between the two East Asian countries have been rocky in the past. During his career as a diplomat previously, Mr Jaishankar — who was Foreign Secretary from January, 2015 to January, 2018 — had earlier served as Ambassador to both the US and China. But he was also known for his contribution towards strong ties between India and Japan.

In a statement, the Japanese Embassy stated, “On June 4, Mr Kono Taro, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with H.E. Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. ... At the beginning, Foreign Minister Kono extended his congratulations on the appointment of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who has very close ties with Japan. Foreign Minister Kono expressed his view that toward the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the role and responsibility of India as a global power is extremely huge.”

The Japanese Embassy added, “Foreign Minister Kono also stated that it is Prime Minister Abe’s turn to visit India this year, and he hopes to keep in touch and cooperate with external affairs minister Jaishankar more closely than ever. Foreign Minister Kono invited External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in November, and stated that he would like to welcome External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in Japan at an early timing to discuss wide-ranging issues.

