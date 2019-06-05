Heatwave grips India, Churu hottest at 48 degrees Celsius

Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

In Rajasthan, Churu remained the hottest place with a high of 48 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota which sizzled at 47.3 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: Large swathes of the country remained under the grip of relentless heatwave on Tuesday with Churu in Rajasthan recording a high of 48 degrees celsius, though rains did bring some relief to people in few areas.

High speed dusty winds swept Jammu region, killing a minor and injuring his mother when a tree fell on them, officials said, adding the Vaishnodevi yatra was also briefly halted. Six shops on the shrine route were damaged due to falling of trees, they said.

In Delhi, mercury touched a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, but the city is likely to get some respite from the sweltering heat on Eid as the weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky, possibility of rain and thunderstorm with lightening and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Lights rains were experienced in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Entire Madhya Pradesh is currently under the grip of intense heat wave with mercury soaring at over 47 degree Celsius at several places in the state on Tuesday.

The meteorological office here on Tuesday issued red alert for next 48 hours in ten districts of the state warning that temperature in the areas may cross 47 degree Celsius triggering intense heat wave.

