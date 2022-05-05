Thursday, May 05, 2022 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

  India   All India  05 May 2022  PM, Macron hold talks in Paris: Ukraine on agenda
India, All India

PM, Macron hold talks in Paris: Ukraine on agenda

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : May 5, 2022, 3:04 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2022, 3:04 am IST

Considering India’s time-tested friendship with Russia, consultations on Ukraine between President Macron and Mr Modi are seen as crucial

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)
 France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday evening (Indian time) met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris “to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership”, with the French President warmly welcoming Mr Modi and placing a hand on his shoulder in a sign of the well-known bonhomie between the two leaders.

Mr Modi landed in Paris from Danish capital Copenhagen on the final leg of his whirlwind three-nation European tour and will be in the French capital for just a few hours before returning to New Delhi on Thursday. President Macron was recently re-elected as President and, besides congratulating him in person, Mr Modi will have several major issues to discuss with him, including the Ukraine war and India’s close defence ties with France.

 

“Landed in Paris. France is one of India’s strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas”, Mr Modi tweeted earlier in the evening. Mr Modi had earlier said Sunday: “During my return journey, I will stop over in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just 10 days after the results will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership. President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such a similar vision and values for the global order must work in close cooperation with each other.”

 

“PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron meet in Paris. This meeting will add momentum to the India-France friendship,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted along with a photograph of Mr Modi and Mr Macron hugging each other.

Mr Macron held a tete-a-tete with Mr Modi before the delegation-level talks at the Elysee Palace, the French President’s official residence. “A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

It may be recalled that President Macron has spoken several times to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war and had even travelled in person to Moscow a few weeks ago, but the peace mission had failed. Considering India’s time-tested friendship with Russia, consultations on Ukraine between President Macron and Mr Modi are seen as crucial.

 

On Tuesday, Mr Macron spoke again with Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Moscow to rise to the level of its responsibility as a UN Security Council permanent member by ending this devastating war, an Elysee Palace statement said. Another focus area of the talks would be to unitedly deal with the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, amid China flexing muscles in the region.

Diplomatic sources said Mr Modi’s meeting with Mr Macron days after his election victory was highly symbolic. It sends a powerful signal that the two leaders want to make the Indo-French partnership a guiding principle of their foreign policy for the years to come, they said. It is also a demonstration of the level of personal chemistry between the two leaders, which gives impetus to our joint actions across all fields of cooperation, they said.

 

Mr Modi’s visit comes during the French presidency of the European Union, and also coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. This is Mr Modi’s fifth visit to France -- after August 2019, June 2017, November 2015 and April 2015. Mr Macron had visited India in March 2018.

It may be noted that India also has a robust defence partnership with France that includes the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets recently. Whether India eventually places orders for more such aircraft remains to be seen, but according to French media reports, France may consider offering India four naval variants of the Rafale fighters that have already been in use in the French armed forces for deployment by the Indian Navy on its aircraft-carrier.

 

Tags: indo-french partnership

Latest From India

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham