Thursday, May 06, 2021 | Last Update : 04:48 AM IST

  India   All India  05 May 2021  SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict
India, All India

SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict

PTI
Published : May 5, 2021, 11:05 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2021, 11:05 pm IST

The court said that to change the 50 per cent limit is to have a society which is not founded on equality but based on caste rule

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
  Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant judgement, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to refer to a larger bench to revisit its 29 year old Mandal verdict putting cap on quotas at 50 per cent as it quashed a Maharashtra law granting reservations to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state, saying it violated the principle of right to equality.

The top court said that no extraordinary circumstances were made out in granting separate reservation of Maratha Community by exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling limit of reservation.  

 

It said that to change the 50 per cent limit is to have a society which is not founded on equality but based on caste rule and if the reservation goes above 50 per cent limit which is reasonable, it will be a slippery slope, the political pressure, make it hardly to reduce the same.

The apex court observed that when more people aspire for backwardness instead of forwardness, the country itself stagnates which situation is not in accord with constitutional objectives.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan unanimously held, The Act, 2018 (Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018)violates the principle of equality as enshrined in Article 16. The exceeding of the ceiling limit without there being any exceptional circumstances clearly violates Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution which makes the enactment ultra vires.

 

Justice Bhushan, who wrote a separate 411-page verdict for himself and Justice SA Nazeer said, We thus conclude that the Act, 2018 as amended in 2019, granting separate reservation for Maratha community has not made out any exceptional circumstances to exceed the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation.

The bench, however, unanimously upheld the validity of 102nd Constitutional amendment but in 3:2 verdict held that enactment has taken away the power of states to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

Writing the majority 158-page judgement on this aspect, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, whose views were concurred by Justices LN Rao and Hemant Gupta, said, By introduction of Articles 366 (26C) and 342A through the 102nd Constitution of India, the President alone, to the exclusion of all other authorities, is empowered to identify SEBCs and include them in a list to be published under Article 342A (1), which shall be deemed to include SEBCs in relation to each state and union territory for the purposes of the Constitution.

 

However, all the five judges held the 102 Constitutional amendment does not affect the federal polity and did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

While dealing with the question of reference, the top court rejected the Maharashtra government submission that only three judges in 1992 Indra Sawhney verdict also called 'Mandal verdict' have held that 50 per cent cannot be breached while six other judges have held that it can be breached.

We, thus, do not find any good ground to revisit Indra Sawhney or to refer the same to a larger Bench on the above ground urged, it said, adding that the majority opinion in the 1992 verdict has held that normally reservation should not exceed 50 per cent and it is only in extra-ordinary circumstances it can exceed 50 percent.

 

It said that to change the 50 per cent limit is to have a society which is not founded on equality but based on caste rule and added that the judgment of Indra Sawhney has been repeatedly followed by this Court and has received approval by at least four Constitution Benches of this Court.  

It said that the 50 per cent rule affirmed in the 1992 verdict is to fulfill the objective of equality as engrafted in Article 14 of which Articles 15 and 16 are facets and 50 per cent cap is reasonable and it is to attain the object of equality.

We are of the considered opinion that the cap on percentage of reservation as has been laid down by Constitution Bench in Indra Sawhney is with the object of striking a balance between the rights under Article 15(1) and 15(4) as well as Articles 16(1) and 16(4). The cap on percentage is to achieve the principle of equality and with the object to strike a balance which cannot be said to be arbitrary or unreasonable, it said.

 

The bench said that providing reservation for advancement of any SEBC in public services is not the only means and method for improving the welfare of backward class and added that Maratha are adequately represented in services with the community bagging 33.23 per cent of open category posts.  

It said, "Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution which are facets of right of equality were incorporated as fundamental rights to translate the ideals and objectives of the Constitution and to give opportunities to the backward class of the society so as to enable them to catch up those who are ahead of them".

The top court said that Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission headed by MG Gaikwad and the Bombay High Court treated the extraordinary situations, the fact that population of backward class is 85 per cent and reservation limit is only 50 per cent.  

 

The extraordinary circumstance as opined by the Commission and approved by the High Court is not extraordinary situation as referred to inof Indra Sawhney judgment. The Marathas are a dominant forward class and are in the mainstream of National life, it said, adding that both the commission and the high court fell in error accepting as extraordinary circumstances.

Tags: maratha quota, supreme court, verdict, separate reservation of maratha community, 1992 indra sawhney verdict, mandal verdict

Latest From India

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

The bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. — Twitter

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi as ordered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s central leadership have emerged as the main target of the West Bengal BJP leaders. — PTI

Blame game begins in West Bengal BJP unit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham