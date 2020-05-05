Tuesday, May 05, 2020 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, All India

India will fly back Indians stranded abroad on payment basis

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : May 5, 2020, 9:40 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2020, 9:40 am IST

They would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis.

Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

New Delhi: In a major announcement, the Union Government on Monday evening said it would “facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad” in a “phased manner” from May 7 through “aircraft and naval ships”, adding however that the “facility would be made available on payment-basis”.

It also made it clear that “only Asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel” after “medical screening of passengers is done before taking the flight”, adding that “Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens”.

Also, the returning Indians “would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government”. This makes it clear that the returning Indians would have to pay both for their travel back to India as well their quarantine facilities.  

In a statement, the Government said, “The Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7. ... Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.”

The Government added, “On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. ... State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective States.”

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, covid-19, government of india

