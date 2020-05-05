Tuesday, May 05, 2020 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

44,358

1,577

Recovered

12,283

501

Deaths

513

50

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Horror in Handwara again: 3 CRPF men killed in militant ambush

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 5, 2020, 8:18 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2020, 8:18 am IST

Another person too killed in the combat; local sources say it's a 14-year-old boy

Army personnel leave after an encounter with the militants in the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Sunday, May 3, 2020. An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter with terrorists. (PTI Photo) (PTI03-05-2020_000190A)
 Army personnel leave after an encounter with the militants in the Chanjmullah area of Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Sunday, May 3, 2020. An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter with terrorists. (PTI Photo) (PTI03-05-2020_000190A)

Srinagar: Three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven others wounded in a ambush by militants in the Qaziabad area of the  Handwara belt in Jammu & Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district on Monday evening.

The slain personnel have been identified as constables Santosh Mishra, Chandra Shekhar and Ashwani Kumar Yadav.

In retaliatory fire, one person was killed; the authorities were not sure whether it was a militant or a civilian. Local sources identified him as a 14-year-old boy named Omar alias Hazim Bhat, a resident of Khaipora locality of Qaziabad.

The attack came two days after an Army colonel, a major and two corporals and a sub-inspector of the J&K police were killed in a close-range firefight with militants in a village. Two militants were also slain in that clash on Saturday evening.

In another attack, a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was injured in a militant attack in central district of Budgam on Monday. Police said the militants tossed a grenade towards a grid station of the Power Corporation of India at Wagoora in Budgam, resulting in splinter injuries to the CISF guard.

Giving the details of the Handwara ambush, officials of the CRPF and J&K police said militants attacked a party of the CRPF’s 92 Battalion (A Coy) at Wangam at around 5.30 pm with automatic weapons. Two CRPF men were killed on the spot and eight others injured. One of the critically injured jawans died on way to hospital, they said.

Reports said the exchange of fire continued for around five minutes.

Later, one more body was found near the site. CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that the identity of the slain person was being ascertained. He said that no weapon was found on the slain person.

However, local police officials confirmed that a local boy was “caught in the crossfire and killed on the spot”.

CRPF spokesman while confirming the death of three jawans said that reinforcements quickly launched an operation in the area. Police sources said that soon after the incident, Army troops, J&K police and the CRPF together laid siege to a vast area to conduct house-to-house searches.

On Friday evening,  Col Asuhtosh Sharma,  Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh and J&K police SI  Qazi S.A. Pathan were killed in a fierce gunfight with militants in the Chanjimulla area, about 17 km from the place where the CRPF was targeted on Monday.

Two militants were also killed in Saturday’s clash. Local sources said there were four to five militants in the group which was engaged by the security forces in the gunfight at Chanjimulla after a brief exchange of rifle fire in the neighborhood in which an Army jawan Shinbe Mangesh sustained an injury in his right leg.

The authorities had suddenly lost radio contact with Colonel Sharma’s joint team of the Army and J&K police after it entered a private house where militants were present. Though the reinforcements including the Para Commandos of the highly-trained Special Forces of the Army were rushed to Chanjimullah, they could not move into the “highly intricate area” due to hostile weather and darkness, officials had said.

At first light on Sunday, the security forces officials learnt about the killing of the five members of the Army.

However, the Army maintains that the colonel’s team came under heavy gunfire from militants after it successfully evacuated the family taken hostage by militants to safety.

It reiterated that in the ensuing fire fight, two militants were “eliminated” and the five security personnel led by Colonel Sharma “attained martyrdom in the service of the nation.”

Tags: handwara encounter, crpf handwara, india kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

A total of 67 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

67 BSF jawans test positive for Covid19

File image of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Mamata Banerjee is ‘usurper of power’, alleges Dhankar

Enforcement directorate to attach assets of absconding Jharkhand Naxals. (PTI Photo)

ED to attach assets of absconding Jharkhand Naxals

Representational image. (PTI)

Liquor shops biggest crowd-puller on Day 1 of Lockdown 3

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

2

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

3

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

4

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

5

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham