Monday, Apr 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Apr 2021  Naxal attack: Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh, hold high-level meet
India, All India

Naxal attack: Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh, hold high-level meet

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2021, 10:22 am IST

Shah will later chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre here on the Left Wing Extremism situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a review meeting on Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a review meeting on Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Monday to chair a high-level meeting in connection with the Naxal attack in the state's Bastar region that claimed the lives of 22 security personnel, a senior official said.

Shah will reach the Jagdalpur airport (in Bastar district) at around 10.35 am, following which he will attend the wreath-laying ceremony to pay respect to the martyred personnel at the Police Lines here, he said.

 

It will be Shah's first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union home minister, he said.

In Jagdalpur, the wreath would be laid on the mortal remains of 14 security personnel, while tributes would be paid to the other deceased jawans at the Bijapur district headquarters, the official said.

Shah will later chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre here on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will attend the meeting, he said.

Shah will then leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there, he said.

 

He will later go to Raipur and visit three hospitals where the injured personnel are admitted.

Shah will leave for Delhi at 5.30 pm on Monday.

Twenty two security personnel were killed and 31 others injured in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight of the other deceased were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF).

One jawan is still missing, officials said.

 

Tags: chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh naxal attack, amit shah to visit chhattisgarh, 22 security personnel were killed, maoist attack
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media representatives, at Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah asks forces to launch operation against Maoists

Adhir Ranjan calculated move, however, has raised eyebrows of the Left and ISF which see the Trinamul and the BJP as common enemies in the poll battle. (Photo: PTI)

Congress offers support to Mamata Banerjee if 22 TMC candidates pull out

CRPF personnel carry the coffin of a paramilitary soldier who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Sunday, April 04, 2021. (PTI)

Maoists used rockets on securiy personnel in Chhattisgarh; Toll at 22

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham