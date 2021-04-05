Monday, Apr 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

  COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time
COVID-19: India records over one lakh new cases in single day for first time

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2021, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2021, 11:13 am IST

The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on Sept 17, last year, making it the highest so far

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, last year, making it the highest so far. The death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

Last year, it took 76 days for the single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India to reach the then peak of 97,894 from 20,000. However, this time the daily rise in cases have galloped at a much faster pace taking just 25 days (March 10 to April 4) to cross the grim milestone of one-lakh infections.

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated. 

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.    

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested up to April 4 with  8,93,749 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 478 new fatalities include 222 from Maharashtra, 51 from Punjab, 36 from Chhattisgarh, 31 from Uttar Pradesh, 15 from Karnataka, 14 each from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 each from Himachal Pradesh  and Kerala.

 

A total of 1,65,101 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 55,878 from Maharashtra, 12,778 from Tamil Nadu, 12,625 from Karnataka, 11,081 from Delhi, 10,344 from West Bengal, 8,881 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,239 from Andhra Pradesh and 7,083 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

