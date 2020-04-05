Covid19 cases in Maharashtra mount to 661 after 26 new cases

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad

People suspected to be COVID-19 positive, being taken to a hospital during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later."

So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.