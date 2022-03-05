Saturday, Mar 05, 2022 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Mar 2022  Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol
India, All India

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

ANI
Published : Mar 5, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2022, 10:41 am IST

Polling is underway for the second and last phase of state Assembly elections today in 22 Assembly constituencies

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)
 Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

Imphal: Amid the polling for the second and last phase of the Manipur Assembly elections, voters queued up outside the polling booth in Jiribam in the western parts of the state.

The voters were standing in line while maintaining social distancing to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

 

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing.

"Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 has started. Early voters waiting in line while maintaining Covid SOP to cast their votes in Jiribam," tweeted the Chief Electoral Officer.
"... poll started on time taking due covid safety measures," he added.

Polling is underway for the second and last phase of state Assembly elections today in 22 Assembly constituencies spread across six districts.

As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray whose electoral fate will be decided in the second phase of the Assembly polls.

 

The 22 Assembly constituencies going for the polls today are Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

There are 1,247 polling stations in the second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm, of the polling. The results of the Manipur Assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

 

Campaigning came to an end on March 3 for the second phase of the state Assembly elections.

The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

Manipur has a total of 60 Assembly constituencies. Polling for 38 Assembly constituencies was held on February 28, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that 78.30 per cent electorate cast their votes.

Notably, the incumbent BJP decided to go solo in the state elections, contesting all 60 Assembly seats.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties 'Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA)'. Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular) are the constituents of the alliance.

 

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats, followed by the BJP, which had bagged 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) had won four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. The BJP had polled 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress had 35.11 per cent of the total votes.

Later, the BJP had stitched an alliance with the NPP, NPF, and LJP to form the government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Tags: assembly elections 2022, manipur assembly elections
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Latest From India

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now. (AFP file photo)

India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths

A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Blast in illegal cracker unit leaves 14 dead in Bihar

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham