Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2022, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2022, 8:40 am IST

Lekhi was appointed to the post in March, 2018 and was re-appointed on July 1, 2020 for a period of three years till June 30, 2023

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)
New Delhi: Senior advocate Aman Lekhi on Friday resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India.

In a two-line letter addressed to the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect.

 

He has not given any specific reason for his resignation.

He has appeared in various important criminal matters in the Supreme Court as well as in various high courts including coal block allocation scam and 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

