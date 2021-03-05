Friday, Mar 05, 2021 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Mar 2021  Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020
India, All India

Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 5, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2021, 8:52 am IST

Among the 19 other awardees of this year’s awards included US Vice-President Kamala Harris

Dr Soundararajan started fighting for the women rights and gender parity since her medical college days. — Twitter
 Dr Soundararajan started fighting for the women rights and gender parity since her medical college days. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been selected for the prestigious Top-20 Global Women of Excellence award for 2020.

The international award is given by the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force, Illinois headed by US Congressman Danny K. Davis.

 

The jury, in a congratulatory letter to Dr Soundararajan, said: “You have been chosen to be honoured as you are an ardent advocate of women’s rights, gender parity, and women’s equality and your outstanding contribution to the society.”

The award jury appreciated the efforts of Dr Soundararajan in making a difference to society through her efforts in fighting for the women’s rights and gender-equality and empowerment.

The award will be presented during the 9th Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois, the USA, on March 7. 

Dr Soundararajan, who is currently holding additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry.

 

Among the 19 other awardees of this year’s awards included US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The other 18 awardees are from different countries across the globe. The awardees were selected from a host of nominations all over the world.

The annual Congressional International Women’s Day celebrations are aimed at celebrating the social, economic, political, and cultural achievements of women.

Dr Soundararajan has been in public service for the past four decades. She started fighting for the women rights and gender parity since her medical college days. Women empowerment, besides the tribal welfare, health and education, is her subject of special interest.

 

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, top 20 global women of excellence award, dr soundararajan fought for gender parity, women empowerment, tribal welfare, health and education, kamala harris among top 20 golobal women of excellence awardees

Latest From India

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement

Armed forces must transform to stay relevant: General Rawat

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. — PTI file photo

Surge in daily Covid cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

Taj Mahal vacated after hoax bomb call

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham