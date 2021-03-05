Friday, Mar 05, 2021 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Mar 2021  Armed forces must transform to stay relevant: General Rawat
India, All India

Armed forces must transform to stay relevant: General Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 5, 2021, 7:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2021, 8:51 am IST

The webinar’s inaugural day had two major sessions on 'organisational imperatives' and 'structural imperatives'

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement
 General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. — By arrangement

HYDERABAD: General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) underscored the importance of transforming Indian armed forces in order to stay relevant in the fast-changing geopolitical environment. He also pointed out that a key strategic management competence is the ability to anticipate, prepare for and adapt to change. 

He was delivering the keynote address at the commencement of the two-day national webinar on ‘Transformation: Imperatives for the Indian Armed Forces’, under the aegis of College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad here on Thursday

 

He stated that the country was facing a complex and challenging security environment, which dictates enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in war-fighting abilities. He also stressed the significance of evolving doctrine, force structures, technology and sustenance to create a future-ready military.

The webinar’s inaugural day had two major sessions on 'organisational imperatives' and 'structural imperatives', which were dealt with by senior serving and veteran officers from the three services.

As part of 'organisational imperatives' for transformation, several speakers laid stress on the changes being sought in the armed forces, through the promotion of combined approach in training, staffing and procurement. The importance of restructuring military commands into joint theatre commands to achieve the desired level of joint operations was also highlighted. Also discussed at length were various models of transformation to derive key concepts as applicable in the Indian context.

 

The afternoon session covered issues pertaining to 'structural imperatives' highlighting a conceptual framework on theaterisation for building future-ready force.

The final session concluded with deliberations on a suggested model for Oceanic Theatre Command (OTC), followed by an interactive session.

Tags: general bipin rawat, webinar on organisational imperatives structural imperatives, indian armed forces

Latest From India

Dr Soundararajan started fighting for the women rights and gender parity since her medical college days. — Twitter

Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. — PTI file photo

Surge in daily Covid cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

Taj Mahal vacated after hoax bomb call

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham