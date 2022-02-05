Saturday, Feb 05, 2022 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Feb 2022  Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students of Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students of Karnataka

PTI
Published : Feb 5, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2022, 12:16 pm IST

The country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education, Rahul said

 Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

 

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Gandhi said on Twitter.

