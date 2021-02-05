Friday, Feb 05, 2021 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Feb 2021  One in five Indians above 10 years of age had COVID-19, says ICMR sero survey
India, All India

One in five Indians above 10 years of age had COVID-19, says ICMR sero survey

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 5, 2021, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2021, 12:56 pm IST

Union Health Ministry officials said India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and declining

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease. (Representational image. PTI)
 ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease. (Representational image. PTI)

New Delhi: The third nationwide sero survey has revealed that 21.5 per cent of the Indian population aged above 18 years of age, has been exposed to Covid-19. Out of this urban slums (31.7 per cent) and urban non-slums (26.2 per cent) had a higher prevalence of novel coronavirus than that in the rural areas (19.1 per cent. The nationwide survey was conducted between December 17 and January 8 covering 28,589 people.

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava said that 23.4 per cent of individuals above 60 years of age and 25.3 per cent of children aged 10 to 17 years have had the disease and a large proportion of the population still remains vulnerable to the virus. He added that this shows that vaccines are an absolute necessary to protect oneself from the deadly virus.

 

The government has started vaccination of frontline workers along with healthcare workers and so far 49.93 lakh beneficiaries have been immunized in the country.

Presenting the findings of the survey, ICMR Director General Dr Bhargava said 21.4 per cent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection.  Blood samples of 7,171 healthcare workers were also collected during the same period and the seroprevalence was found to be 25.7 per cent.

Union Health Ministry officials said India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and declining. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was recorded at 1.82 per cent. In the last 24 hours 12, 899 fresh cases were detected and 107 deaths were recorded.

 

Tags: covid 19, indian council of medical research (icmr), icmr sero survey, one in five adults had covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other opposition leaders during their visit to Ghazipur border, in solidarity with farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, February. 4., 2021. Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Opposition MPs not allowed to reach Ghazipur farmer protest site

The BJP's state and central leadership decided at a meeting in New Delhi Tuesday to hold Mr Modi’s maiden rally for the polls as part of his Haldia tour. — PTI

Speculation rife over Adhikari's defection to BJP during Modi's Haldia tour

Amit Shah said said that no amount of propaganda can deter India’s unity or stop the country from attaining new heights. — PTI

Vested interest groups mobilising international support against farmers protest: MEA

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indicated that the polls would be announced within a week in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Didi says Assembly polls announcement week away; blames TMC turncoat of forest job scam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham