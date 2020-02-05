Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

RJD sets tone for Bihar elections

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:21 am IST

Party put up posters with slogans like ‘Kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare’.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: With Assembly elections slated for this year, the opposition RJD Tuesday coined a new campaign slogan to expose the failures of the state government.

Posters of chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi were put up in Patna bearing slogans like, “Kursi ke pyare, Bihar ke hatyare” (interested only in retaining the chair, they are the killers of Bihar).

The RJD further accused the ruling alliance of “running the state government by stealing power”.

The opposition party had released a similar poster Monday which showed chief minister Nitish Kumar behind a chair while people raised questions on deteriorating health services, the education system and development.

RJD leaders on condition of anonymity said, “The posters and slogans have been put up in Patna to expose the failures of the state government which was formed by stealing power.”

They also took a jibe at the term “double engine” coined by the NDA at the Centre and in the state and claimed, “The state government has failed on all fronts. This double engine is destroying Bihar. Look around and you will find incidents of loot and murder. People of Bihar are aware of the scenario and will not forgive chief minister Nitish Kumar this time.”

In Bihar, the Assembly polls are expected to take place in November this year. Chief minister Nitish Kumar who is also the JD(U) president has already been declared as the face of the NDA in the state.

The JD(U) leaders in Patna slammed the RJD for raising questions on the good governance policy of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state government.

In a statement, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “The fifteen years of RJD’s rule in Bihar was like a nightmare. The party will never return to power in Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s vision has benefited every class in the state.”

Tags: sushil kumar modi, nitish kumar

Latest From India

Anant Kumar Hegde (Photo: File)

House erupts over Anant Kumar Hegde’s jibe on Mahatma Gandhi

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. (Photo: File)

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

China teams not to visit defence and auto expos

Zaira Wasim

Kashmiris continue to suffer, are frustrated: Zaira Wasim

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham