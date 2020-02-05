Public being mislead on Budget: PM Modi

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi asked party MPs to highlight the Union Budget among people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president J.P. Nadda and other party leaders at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. — (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Accusing the Opposition of misleading people on the Union Budget 2020-21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that critics have now accepted that this is the best Budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.

He also hailed the Bodo Accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them “historic” successes of his government in this decade.

Mr Modi said the two initiatives would usher in an era of peace in the North East, which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence.

The PM said his government has also curbed Naxalism and boosted development in areas hit by extremist Left violence. BJP’s new national president J.P. Nadda was also felicitated during the meeting.

Referring to the Union Budget, Mr Modi said attempts were being made to mislead people about it. “However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best Budget under the prevailing global economic scenario,” the PM said while addressing the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and health minister Harsh Vardhan gave a presentation on novel coronavirus, and how their respective ministry is dealing with the situation.

Besides, the party leadership has tasked 240 MPs to campaign in colonies populated mostly by poor voters for the Delhi assembly polls — scheduled for February 8.

Mr Nadda asked party MPs to spend their days in the settlements, including jhuggis, populated mostly by poor voters, considered Aam Admi Party’s support base.