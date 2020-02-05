Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

Kashmiris continue to suffer, are frustrated: Zaira Wasim

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:41 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:41 am IST

Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty.

Zaira Wasim
 Zaira Wasim

SRINAGAR: Actor Zaira Wasim, the star of the inspiring Hindi movies Dangal and Secret Superstar, has said that Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration.

Srinagar-born national-award winner Zaira, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie The Sky Is Pink, in a long note posted on Instagram on Monday said, “Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration. There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow. Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty.”

She asked, “Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disapprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence? Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?”

She said that hundreds of questions like these remain unanswered which leaves the people of Kashmir bewildered and frustrated and their frustrations find no outlet.

