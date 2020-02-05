Govt, Naga rebels close in on deal

Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India

Nagaland will have one more Lok Sabha seat and the government will take effective steps for the rehabilitation of the members of the rebel groups.

Guwahati: The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call.

Asserting that the ball is now in the court of rebel groups, security sources in the ministry of home affairs told this newspaper that more than hundred armed cadres of NSCN(I-M) are still in Myanmar and they will have to be brought back to India before the signing of the peace accord so that they also surrender along with the other cadres.

Pointing out that some members, including senior cadres of the NSCN(I-M), are involved in unlawful activities like supply of illegal arms and ammunitions to criminal gangs in other parts of the country and some are running car lifting rackets, security sources said that ministry of home affairs has told the Naga leadership that it was not acceptable to the government. Security sources said that Government of India was insisting on categorical solution to these minor issues to end the presence of illegal weapons from the region.

Asserting that negotiation between the Naga rebel groups and the government was complete and only the peace accord is left to be signed, security sources said that the government has been talking with the NSCN(I-M) and NNPG separately so far but now they have to come together for the signing of the agreement as there will be only “one agreement”.

Security sources said that as part of the agreement reached between the government and the rebel groups, two auton-omous councils would be set up in the Naga inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Nagaland will have one more Lok Sabha seat and the government will take effective steps for the rehabilitation of the members of the rebel groups.

Clarifying that there have been a demand for cultural integration of the Naga inhabited areas, security sources said that a large section of people in Nagaland opposed it and issue of cultural integration of Naga inhabited area was rejected.

