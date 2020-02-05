Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet rejig: MLAs warn BS Yediyurappa of revolt

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:11 am IST

Mr Yediyurappa, however, declined to react to the demands put forth by senior legislators.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)
 Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)

BENGALURU: With two days to go for the much-delayed expansion of his Cabinet, Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has a tough task on hand with almost a dozen senior legislators threatening to revolt against the six-month-old government in case they are not inducted into the ministry on Thursday.

On Tuesday, senior MLAs — Basavangowda Patil Yatnal, M.P. Renukacharya, Raju Gowda, Dr Shivaraj Patil, Rajkumar Patil Telkar, Paranna Munavalli, Basawaraj Mattimud, Basavaraju Durgappa Dadesugar and Anand Mamani — upped their ante and demanded berths in the ministry listing their seniority and loyalty to Mr Yediyurappa.  

Speaking to media persons on their behalf, Mr Gowda said, “We are not opposing induction of rebel MLAs, who were instrumental in dethroning the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, but we are against the induction of defeated BJP MLA, C.P. Yogishwar at a time when many senior MLAs are waiting to join the government.”

Mr Gowda also demanded an adequate representation for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region during the expansion of the Cabinet. Mr Mamani, who represents Saundatti in the Assembly, backed Mr Gowda’s demand in a tweet while regretting that loyalty and the chief minister could ignore seniority.   

Mr Yediyurappa, however, declined to react to the demands put forth by senior legislators.  

Sources in the party said the prospect of a rebellion could fade away soon, given the fact that all these senior legislators are diehard supporters of Mr Yediyurappa.  

The chief minister was forced to put off the expansion of his Cabinet for more than two months as his repeated attempts to secure a go-ahead from top leaders — Union home minister Amit Shah and others — went in vain.

He endured intense pressure from newcomers, who won the Assembly bypolls held in December 2019, and senior legislators during the long wait.

Senior central leaders of his party gave him the go-ahead last month but are insisting that the new team should include newcomers as well as senior legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tags: bs yediyurappa, basanagouda patil yatnal

Latest From India

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. (Photo: File)

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

China teams not to visit defence and auto expos

Zaira Wasim

Kashmiris continue to suffer, are frustrated: Zaira Wasim

Justice Arun Mishra

Live-stream of cases: Top court refers matter to CJI

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham