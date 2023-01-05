Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 | Last Update : 06:39 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Jan 2023  Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses
India, All India

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

ANI
Published : Jan 5, 2023, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2023, 1:19 pm IST

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)
 Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)

Joshimath (Uttarakhand): Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town, stated the District Disaster Management Department.

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

"Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying," said Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar

As many as nine houses in Marwadi have reported cracks and at the same time cracks have started appearing in most public roads of the ward, stated the City Board Chairman, Joshimath. District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

"Cracks are also increasing on all the main roads of Sunil Ward due to which people are facing a lot of difficulty in walking," said Shalendar Panwar.

After continued land sinking in Joshimath, District Magistrate Chamoli has posted Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini in Joshimath.

Earlier in the day, in the wake of the news of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district.

CM Dhami would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions. The statement comes in the backdrop of reports of huge cracks that have appeared in the houses of the area due to land subsidence which is known as the vertical sinking of land in an area.

"I will be visiting Joshimath in the coming days and initiate steps to handle the situation. All the reports will be monitored and all the required steps will be taken. I have had a word with the Municipal Corporation chairman Shailendra Pawar to monitor the condition in the district," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while talking to ANI.

Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said that huge cracks have appeared in the houses due to leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward.

"I went to Dehradun to meet CM Dhami to discuss the entire situation. There have been reports that cracks have appeared in the houses due to leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward," said Shailendra Pawar.
Meanwhile, people in the Joshimath Town of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand have been fleeing from their houses to safer places following incidents of land subsidence in the area.

The winter season and the danger of house collapse due to landslides have now become a major issue in Joshimath Town. Nine wards of Joshimath town have been massively affected by landslides. The cracks in the walls and floors of the houses in the city area are getting deeper with each passing day, sounding an alarm for people.

Shailendra Pawar said that more than 3000 people from 576 houses in the city area have been affected due to this subsidence. "All the houses are being surveyed by the municipality. Many people have also left their homes," he said.

Land subsidence has completely taken under its grasp the house of Madhavi Sati, the ex-Municipal President of Joshimath town area just like the other 574 houses in the town area, which have also developed huge cracks.

"I have no other option but to live in a ruined house," she said. She said that the DM of Chamoli also visited the area but no conclusion has been reached so far.

"The people of Joshimath are worried about the future of the city," she added.

Soon a delegation from Joshimath will be travelling to Dehradun to meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with the demand for rehabilitation for the people affected by the subsidence.

Tags: cracks, land cave in, uttarakhand
Location: India, Uttarakhand

Latest From India

An inebriated man onboard an Air India US flight urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat.. (Representational image: ANI)

Drunk man urinates on woman passenger in Air India flight, DGCA seeks report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat district, Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes journey on second day of Uttar Pradesh leg

BJP national president J P Nadda. (Photo: DC)

BJP national executive meeting on Jan 16-17; Nadda's extension as party prez likely

Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)

Captain Shiva is 1st Army woman officer to serve in Siachen

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham