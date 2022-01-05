One more person arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

ANI
Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the app

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. (Representational Image - ANI)
Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested one more person on Wednesday in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

The identity of the second arrest has not been disclosed yet.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the app.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar, has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

 

