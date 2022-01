Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135

Medical staff take swab samples of passengers for a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening upon his arrival at a railway platform in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.