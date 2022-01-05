Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Jan 2022  India hits back, shows its soldiers at Galwan on New Year
India, All India

India hits back, shows its soldiers at Galwan on New Year

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jan 5, 2022, 7:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2022, 7:33 am IST

The latest provocation from China had emerged after it came up with its own names for over a dozen places in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army soldiers pose for a photograph with the national flag on the occasion of New Year 2022, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. China released a video of their troops with their flag at the Galwan Valley, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
 Indian Army soldiers pose for a photograph with the national flag on the occasion of New Year 2022, at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. China released a video of their troops with their flag at the Galwan Valley, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Countering the Chinese military’s propaganda, the Indian security establishment on Tuesday released photographs showing Indian troops holding the tricolour in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh at the dawn of the New Year.

This follows Chinese state-affiliated accounts three days ago posting on the social media videos of PLA soldiers allegedly unfurling the Chinese flag on New Year in what it claimed was the Galwan Valley. The video part of the Chinese psy-ops tried to demonstrate that PLA soldiers still occupied the point where the deadly clash between the two sides took place in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley. However, sources had said the video was taken on the Chinese side of the LAC, not in the demilitarised zone in the Galwan Valley created following the June 15, 2020 clashes.

 

In one of the photos, released by the Indian security establishment on Tuesday, around 30 Indian soldiers were seen with the national flag. Another photo showed the group, with four of them holding the flag, and another tricolour flying high on a flagpole near a temporary observation post. In both the photographs, the Indian soldiers are seen with their newly-acquired US-made Sig Sauer advanced assault rifles.

The Chinese propaganda video had also become a political issue after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised it. “Only the Indian tricolour looks good in Galwan. India must give a fitting reply to China. Modiji, break your silence,” Mr Gandhi had tweeted.

 

The latest provocation from China had emerged after it came up with its own names for over a dozen places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 13th round of the India-China corps commander-level military talks in October had ended in a stalemate, with the Indian Army saying the “constructive suggestions” made by it were not agreeable to the Chinese side.

In their virtual diplomatic talks on November 18, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. However, the Chinese side is yet to respond or agree on a date for the next round of military talks.

 

There is no let-up in Chinese activity at the LAC. They are continuously upgrading their infrastructure at the LAC and placing a large number of troops and heavy weapons on the front line with India.

Tags: galwan valley, india china border clash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The judge noted that during the pendency of the petition, the petitioner's son tested negative and was discharged from Fortis Hospital. (AFP Photo)

HC asks Delhi govt to consider early re-testing of positive international travellers

The natural infection rates in both the countries are very high, Arora pointed out, adding that however, the immunisation rates in India are several fold higher. (Photo:PTI)

Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India: Expert

National Commission for Women logo

'Bulli Bai' case: NCW writes to Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately register FIR

Supreme Court (PTI)

NEET-PG admissions: SC to hear plea on EWS quota on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham