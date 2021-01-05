Tuesday, Jan 05, 2021 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Jan 2021  SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project
India, All India

SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2021, 3:30 pm IST

The top court's verdict came on several pleas on the issue, including the one filed by activist Rajeev Suri

The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)
 The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)

New Delhi: In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista Project.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

 

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, by 2:1 majority, held that the grant of the environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use for the project was valid.

Justice Khanwilkar, writing the judgement for himself and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, also directed that the project proponent set up smog tower and use anti-smog guns at the construction site for the Central Vista project.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the third judge on the bench, also agreed on the issue of award of project.

He, however, disagreed with the judgment on change of land use and on grant of environmental clearance for the project. 

The top court's verdict came on several pleas on the issue, including the one filed by activist Rajeev Suri, against various permissions given to the project by authorities including the grant of environmental clearance and the nod to change of land use.

 

Tags: central vista clearance, rajeev suri, supreme court clearance, environmental clearance

Latest From India

Nurses keep on a bed babies born on the first day of the New Year 2021, at a hospital in Mirzapur, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (PTI)

At nearly 60,000, India records highest number of babies born on New Year's Day

Drugs Controller General of India Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia (R) during a press conference to announce the approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Covishield to cost Rs.200 per dose, export banned by government

The Opposition Congress took a potshot at Chouhan for opting out of the first phase of vaccination, saying that his decision would not inspire confidence among the people on the corona vaccine (Photo:PTI)

Madhy Pradesh: Shivraj declines to get vaccinated now, Congress takes potshot

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on January 26 if their demand for repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP are not met (Image: PTI)

Government-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm in seeking repeal of laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham