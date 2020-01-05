Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:29 AM IST

India, All India

Massive rally in Hyderabad against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 5, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2020, 2:07 am IST

Priyanka meets families of violence victims in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut.

Protestors wave the tricolour during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR at Indira Park in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Protestors wave the tricolour during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR at Indira Park in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: People, politicians and political parties continued their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens across the country for the 22nd consecutive day on Saturday.

In Hyderabad, a massive turnout was seen at the “Million March” where protesters raised slogans of “No CAA, No NRC” and “Boycott CAA, NPR & NRC”, while in Mumbai, a group of artists held a protest at the Azad Maidan by creating paintings around the theme of “Save Constitution”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to meet the victims of alleged police atrocities and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha announced that his political action group — Rashtra Manch — will take out a “Bharat Jodo Yatra 2020” from Mumbai to Delhi on January 9 to demand the withdrawal of the CAA.

In a move that predictably irked the ruling BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of those who bore the brunt of the recent violent protests against the CAA in Uttar Pradesh and later said that all the injured persons accused the police of unleashing a reign of terror and thrashing them for no fault of theirs. She also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police entered a madarsa and beat up the maulana and his students.

“I met Maulana Asad Hussaini, who was brutally thrashed by the police.

Students of the madarsa, including minors, were picked up by the police without any reason. Some of them some have been released and some are still in custody,” she said while speaking to reporters.

Ms Vadra also went to the house of Noor Mohammad who lost his life during the protests. She spoke with his seven-month pregnant widow and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She also met Rukaiya, who will be getting married on Saturday, and said the police vandalised her house and damaged things bought for her wedding.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed Ms Vadra’s visit as “politics of appeasement” and questioned her “sympathy for rioters”.  

“Why so much sympathy to those who burn, vandalise your property? Why are they standing with rioters and hooligans who harm peace, security and public property of the country. People are watching and they understand. Despite being rejected repeatedly, they are not desisting from politics of appeasement. They will never succeed in their designs,” a tweet from Yogi Adityanath Office said.

The Congress leader had last week visited Lucknow and met the kin of those killed or injured during the protests against the CAA. Earlier, she had gone to Bijnor and met the families of those killed in the violent clashes there. But she and her brother Rahul Gandhi were not allowed to enter Meerut in December last week when the protests were at their peak in UP.

In one of the largest gathering against CAA in Hyderabad, thousands marched to protest against the CAA and NRC in the “Million March” where protesters raised slogans and were later seen cleaning up the streets.

Mr Sinha, meanwhile, said at a press conference in Delhi that Rashtra Manch will take out a “Bharat Jodo Yatra 2020” from Mumbai to Delhi to demand the withdrawal of the CAA. Mr Sinha said the 21-day yatra will begin on January 9 and reach Delhi at the Rajghat on January 30, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Actor-politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and former Gujarat chief minister Suresh Mehta were also present at the press conference. The yatra will pass through six states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi — and cover a distance of over 3,000 kms, Mr Sinha said.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, national register of citizens

Latest From India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI)

Ashok Gehlot faces flak from deputy over Kota deaths

Jafar, ex-IPS officer Darapuri and others have been asked to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each and personal bonds of an equal amount. (Photo: Twitter | @sadafjafar)

Activist Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer Darapuri, 13 others held for anti-CAA protests granted bail

'As many as 107 children have died in the hospital. This is very painful. Our response to the entire matter was not satisfactory to some extent. The response could have been more sensitive and we should have been more compassionate,' the Rajasthan Dy CM said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'We could have been more sensitive': Pilot on response to infant deaths in Kota

According to former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Sattar is angry over Shiv Sena's decision to support Congress in the Zilla Parishad president elections. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Miffed Shiv Sena MLA offers to quit as Minister of State: Sources

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham