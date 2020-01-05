Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Aditya to look after tourism

ANI
Published : Jan 5, 2020, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2020, 10:21 am IST

The Maharashtra government had its cabinet expansion earlier this week.

Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism. (Photo: Twitter)
 Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave his nod to the allocation of portfolios on the recommendation of the state Chief Minister, key Ministries like Finance, Home and Revenue were allocated to lawmakers from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray had on Saturday sent Governor the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them for approval following which portfolio distribution in Maharashtra government was announced.

As per the portfolio distribution, NCP's Ajit Pawar who was recently sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister will look after Finance and Planning, Anil Deshmukh will take care of Home department, Jayant Patil will look after Water Resources, Chhagan Bhujbal has been given charge of Food and Supply ministry whereas Nawab Malik is assigned with the charge of Minority welfare.

Congress's Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the Revenue department, Ashok Chavan with Public Works Department (PWD) while Varsha Gaikwad will look after School Education.

Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism.

Eknath Shinde will look after Urban Development Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Mining and Ministry of Marathi language has been allocated to Subhash Desai, Anil Parab is assigned the Transport department.

Party leader Sanjay Rathod has been assigned with the Forest portfolio while Uday Samant will look after Higher and Technical Education.

Dada Bhuse is assigned Agriculture, Sandeepan Bhumre Employment Guarantee, Gulabrao Patil - Water supply and Shankarrao Gadakh will be looking after the irrigation department.

The Maharashtra government which was formed after days of deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had its cabinet expansion earlier this week.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Along with the Chief Minister six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

On December 30, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, aditya thackeray, ajit pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Sena responds on Aaditya Thackeray attending anti-CAA protest

The Case is against the legislator and organisers, for provocative speech, he added in response to a question. (Photo: Screengrab)

Karnataka BJP MLA booked for 'provocative' remarks against anti-CAA protesters

Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP national spokesperson and MP (Photo: PTI)

Incident shows atrocities on minorities in Pakistan: BJP

They landed in police custody after the village administrative officer gave information to the police about them, said sources.

3 Bangladeshi patients land in jail for ‘illegal stay’

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham