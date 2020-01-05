3 Bangladeshi patients land in jail for ‘illegal stay’

The arrested immigrants were then produced before the local court and sent to Puzhal central prison in Chennai.

Krishnagiri: In a surprise development indicative of the effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act, three Bangladeshi citizens who came to India for cancer treatment were arrested by the Krishnagiri district police for allegedly staying here illegally.

Police said Iqbal Mullah (34), his wife Tasleema (25) and their friend Lucky were arrested by the Krishnagiri taluk police, two days ago. They were arrested based on the information given by the local village administrative officer (VAO).

The accused people when questioned said that the Iqbal Mullah, a cancer patient, first came to Mumbai with his family for treatment. From there, Iqbal moved to Chennai with his wife, their children Tony Mulla (3), Muni Mulla (2) and their friend Lucky.

Meanwhile, Iqbal had to break his journey mid-way to Chennai. He changed his plan due to his Kolkata friend who promised to send money for Iqbal’s treatment and also asked him to stay with his family at Krishnagiri.

The Bangladeshi nationals rented a house at K.A. Nagar in Venkatapuram village panchayat of Krishnagiri district. They landed in police custody after the village administrative officer gave information to the police about them, said sources.

The arrested immigrants were then produced before the local court here and sent to Puzhal central prison in Chennai.