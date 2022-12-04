Sunday, Dec 04, 2022 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

156 dens at Indo-Bangla border in WB; CCTV to cover 127 kms by March next year: BSF

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 4, 2022, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2022, 2:04 pm IST

For the stretch of 127 kms, the ministry of home affairs have approved ₹23 crores for a low cost surveillance project to install CCTVs

 The Border Security (BSF) has detected 156 "vulnerable patches" of trans-border crimes on a stretch of 127 kms along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Kolkata: The Border Security (BSF) has detected 156 "vulnerable patches" of trans-border crimes on a stretch of 127 kms along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The BSF is installing CCTVs in those spots, spread across three sectors of it's South Bengal Frontier, under a surveillance project of the union home ministry which costs ₹23 crores and is expected to be completed in next four months.

BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Atul Fulzele shared the findings and details of the project in the city on the occasion of 58th Raising Day of the border guarding force.

He said, "We have a 913 km-long international border out of which around 363 kms are riverine while around 405 kms have been fenced. So we identified the rest part and carried out an extensive survey of it. Later we identified 156 vulnerable patches on 127 kms."

He elaborated, "For the stretch of 127 kms, the ministry of home affairs have approved ₹23 crores for a low cost surveillance project to install CCTVs. This project is on in three of our sectors- Krishnanagar, Berhamppre and Malda. The work is underway on a war-footing. The project is expected to be over by March 31 in 2023."

Mr Fulzele added, "Once the CCTVs are installed, we will be able to track from the control room the movements of the anti-social elements and send quick response teams to foil their plans. This technology solution will strengthen our border management."

