‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after top court grants bail to P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, his son Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to express relief.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti.

Phew. At last after 106 days :) — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 4, 2019

A top court bench of justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy granted P Chidambaram bail and said he has to cooperate with the investigation and cannot leave country without permission by special judge. The bench also said a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh has to be executed with two sureties.

On August 21, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram in the INX Media case from his house in Delhi’s Jor Bagh. Initially, he was in police custody and was later sent to Tihar Jail.