Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

Govt likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill in Cabinet meeting today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 9:11 am IST

The Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Modi had often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs. (Photo: PTI)
 Modi had often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government is likely to clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, at a meeting of the Union Cabinet scheduled at 9.30am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was also raised at the parliamentary party meeting, as Singh underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence many times, sources said. Modi had often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs.

Asking the party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament as it was going to take up key bills in the coming days, Singh said the Prime Minister had time and again spoken against absenteeism among the parliamentarians but the issue persists.

He also cautioned them against using unparliamentary words during their intervention in Parliament and said they should be aggressive in countering the opposition but not go to the extent of what the Congress, the BJP's main rival, does.

His remarks came against the backdrop of party MP Pragya Thakur being forced to apologise in the Lok Sabha for her comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. The BJP subsequently barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing session.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, amit shah, rajnath singh, citizenship amendment bill
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after top court grants bail to P Chidambaram

The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22. (Photo: File)

After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX media case

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

2

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

3

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

4

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

5

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham