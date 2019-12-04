Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, All India

CDS should have power to take a call: Service chiefs

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 2:18 am IST

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that he wants the CDS to be an ‘empowered one’.

Adm. Karambir Singh
 Adm. Karambir Singh

New Delhi: There is a growing view among the chiefs of three services that the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to be appointed by the Modi government should be empowered to take decisions and it should not just be a cosmetic change. While Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday said that he wants CDS to be an “empowered one”, another chief of the service in an interaction with this newspaper echoed the same sentiment.

“My expectation is that it should be an empowered CDS. It should be able to make a difference. It is a historical decision by the Prime Minister. I hope CDS is suitably empowered for carrying out all the responsibilities which are given,” said the Navy Chief.

He said that the views of the three services are being taken care of by the chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC). Army chief General Bipin Rawat is currently chairman of COSC.

“We had meeting and conveyed all our requirement to the chairman COSC. COSC then became part of the implementation committee,” said the Navy Chief.

Another serving chief of the services said that the CDS should be able to give direction which are followed. “The main point is that CDS should have powers to give direction, otherwise CDS will not mean much. It should not be a cosmetic change,” he said. He said that it doesn’t matter whether CDS is four star or five star officer. “Power to direct is what will define the CDS and not the stars,” he said.

The defence ministry on Monday in a written reply had informed the Rajya Sabha that a report had been received from the implementation committee which was created to determine the exact resp-onsibilities of CDS and all other issues involved to ensure smooth operationalisation.

Tags: chief of defence staff, admiral karambir singh

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI I Representational)

Woman, boy killed, 7 hurt in Pak Army firing along border

Rajeev Dhavan

Ayodhya case: Row after Jamiat ‘sacks’ its law

Vijila Sathyanath

MPs’ panel wants ban on porn for kids

A forensic team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist the police in the investigation.

Girl raped, shot dead, burnt in Bihar’s Buxar

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham