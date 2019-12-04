Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

India, All India

BJP afraid to lose K'tka by-polls, thinking of doing another 'operation': Dinesh Gundu Rao

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 9:43 am IST

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was destroying the very own fabric of democracy.

"I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added. (Photo: ANI)
 "I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Ahead of by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karanataka, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP claiming that they were going to be defeated in the elections and if they would try to do another 'operation' people would not tolerate it.

"The survey reports say that they (BJP) are not going to get the numbers. So they are thinking of doing another operation. But I am warning BJP that people will not tolerate this. If they try to do this again, then I think there will be a huge reaction and things will go out of control in the state. There will be very serious consequences," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about BJP's door to door campaign in the state, he said: "Today there is a totally negative approach against those people who have betrayed and defected. People know that they have indulged in immorality and are ethically wrong. People want to teach them a lesson."

"I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was destroying the very own fabric of democracy.

Responding to reports that Congress would join hands with JD(S) after December 9, he said that his party was contesting alone on all 15 seats.

"After the results, we will see what we have to do. For now, we have to bring all the seats to our fold," he said.

On December 1, former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said that there is a possibility of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka after the bypoll results.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also hinted that Congress was not averse to ally with JD(S).

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9.

Tags: karanataka, congress, bjp, dinesh gundu rao, mallikarjun kharge
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

(Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment bill, to be taken up in Parl next week

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti. (Photo: File)

‘Phew. At last...’: Karti tweets after top court grants bail to P Chidambaram

The government would bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said. (Representational Image)

Union Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation for another 10 years

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22. (Photo: File)

After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX media case

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

2

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

3

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

4

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

5

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham